Colorado River District to host webinar about water policy and funding developments

The Colorado River District is hosting the next webinar in its Water With Your Lunch series Wednesday, April 14. According to a news release, the webinar will focus on water policy and funding developments affecting Western Slope water users.

State Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Dylan Roberts will kick off the webinar, giving an overview of water policy priorities for the current legislative session. Donovan is the chair of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, and Roberts is a past chair and current member of the House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee.

Sen. Bob Rankin, a member of the Joint Budget Committee, will give an overview of current budget discussions and funding decisions that will impact Western Slope water supplies. Amy Moyer, director of strategic partnerships at the Colorado River District, will give a presentation on funding for Western Slope water projects.

The webinar will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m., and registration can be found at Bit.ly/WWLcapitol . Anyone who registers for the webinar will receive a recording to their email if they are unable to attend live.