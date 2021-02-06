Colorado River District to host webinar discussing the Partnership Project Funding Program

The Colorado River District is hosting a Water With Your Lunch webinar to discuss its new Partnership Project Funding Program. The webinar will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The webinar will include a presentation with information about what kinds of projects the funding can be used for and program goals, and district staff will address audience questions following the presentation.

According to a news release, the Partnership Project Funding Program will fund water projects on the Western Slope that fall into five project categories: productive agriculture, infrastructure, healthy rivers, watershed health and water quality, and conservation and efficiency. Funding for the program was approved as part of ballot question 7A in November.

The webinar is free to attend, but participants must register at Bit.ly/wwlfunding.