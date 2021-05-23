Colorado State of the River webinar set for Thursday

The Colorado River District will host the Colorado State of the River presentation as a webinar this week, providing an update on water availability in the Colorado River Basin this year.

The webinar will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Community members can register for the free event at bit.ly/COsor2021 . Those who cannot watch the event live can register to receive a recording of the webinar for later viewing.

The webinar will discuss how last year’s wildfire season has impacted water supply and how to prepare for post-fire floods.