Colorado State of the River webinar set for Thursday
The Colorado River District will host the Colorado State of the River presentation as a webinar this week, providing an update on water availability in the Colorado River Basin this year.
The webinar will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Community members can register for the free event at bit.ly/COsor2021. Those who cannot watch the event live can register to receive a recording of the webinar for later viewing.
The webinar will discuss how last year’s wildfire season has impacted water supply and how to prepare for post-fire floods.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.