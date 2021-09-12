Colorado State University Extension recruiting for after-school programs
Colorado State University Extension in Summit County is recruiting for a 4-H STEM AmeriCorps service position to offer after-school programs at Dillon Valley and Silverthorne elementary schools.
Applicant registration is required online by Friday, Sept. 17, and virtual orientation and training will take place from Oct. 2-3. A background check, fingerprinting and references are all required.
The position will be offered from October 2021 through July 2022, and the job will required about 20 hours of work per week. For more information, visit the program’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/4-H or email Kathie.Kralik@summitcountyco.gov.
