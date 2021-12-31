Colorado’s minimum wage increase goes into effect Jan. 1

Colorado’s minimum wage increase will take effect Jan. 1, bumping wages about 2.7% to $12.32 an hour. The previous minimum wage was $12, an 8.1% increase from the 2019 minimum wage, which was $11.10.

The new minimum wage for those receiving tips is $9.54.

The minimum wage increase is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure and adjusts annually for inflation, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

In Summit County, many business owners have previously said this increase will have little impact on their operations as many pay well over minimum wage.