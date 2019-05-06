Colorado’s trail app puts a comprehensive statewide trail map in your pocket

A new smart phone app called “COTREX” offers more information about than 39,000 miles in Colorado. It was released by the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

The Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is boasting the release of the Colorado Trail Explorer — or COTREX for short — as Colorado’s official trails app.

COTREX is a free application for website and mobile users with over 39,000 miles of public trails in Colorado in the database, and people can use the app to navigate trails on federal, state, local and private lands with public access.

COTREX was also reportedly built for all trail users, meaning that hiking, mountain biking, equestrian riding and motorized recreation are included.

“The COTREX app is a marriage of Coloradans’ love of the outdoors and using the latest technology to discover more of our beautiful state,” said Alex Dean, trails and recreation project manager for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “We are excited for Coloradans to download the COTREX app. It’s a great tool for exploring our wide diversity of trails and encouraging more Coloradans to spend time outdoors.”

For adventurists planning on heading in no-man’s land for cellphone service, they can download maps ahead of time for a continuous experience that doesn’t depend on a network. Find the app by searching for “COTREX” in your smartphone’s app store.