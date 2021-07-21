Comcast Rise accepting applications until July 31

Last year, Comcast launched its Comcast Rise program, which is aimed at “supporting small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the economic impact of the pandemic,” according to the program’s website .

The program focuses on giving funds to businesses owned by people of color. Recipients of the program have the chance to receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on their specific needs, according to a news release.

To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51% owned and operated by people of color, independently owned and operated, registered to conduct business in the U.S., have been operating for one or more years and be located within the Comcast Business or Effectv service area footprint, according to the program’s website.

The program has already granted these services to more than 2,500 small businesses owned by people of color, according to the release. The program “is part of a larger diversity, equity and inclusion plan launched last year which allocated $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability, according to the release.

For more information about the program, visit ComcastRise.com .