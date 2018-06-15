Community can meet first responders at Buffalo Fire meeting Saturday
The community will have a unique opportunity to meet members of the Rocky Mountain Blue Type 2 Incident Management Team on Saturday at Silverthorne Elementary School. There will be a short debrief of the fire and they will learn how the Buffalo Fire was managed and what to expect as the team begins their transition out. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5 p.m.
