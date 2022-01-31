Community members excited to have unique concept like Bluebird Market in town

The inside of Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, is pictured Monday, Jan. 31.

Bluebird Market in Silverthorne has officially opened its doors, and while not all of the vendors are up and running, those who are open are excited to finally be doing business.

Open now in the market are the Nomad Coffee House, the Mighty Bar, Baja Chimayo, the Mighty Colorado Burger, Hook and Harvest, Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza and retail pop-up store LUE Outdoors.

Milender White’s Director of Property Operations Scott Vollmer said Charlie’s Ice Cream will be opening before Valentine’s Day, and the new Crepes a la Cart location and Lazo Empanadas should open shortly after that. The Colorado Marketplace and Bakery is expected to wrap up closer to early March.

Vollmer also said The Old Dillon Inn has a potential operator who is negotiating a lease and could open the space sometime this summer. The Lucky Bird will open closer to April or May.

Vollmer said the vendors who are already open were eager to get started, which is why they went with a phased opening of the market hall.

Silverthorne Town Council member Amy Manka said she’s already been to the market multiple times since it opened, saying it’s a perfect option for her and her family on the nights when everyone wants something different for dinner.

“We can get a variety of different options and still eat together,” Manka said. “It kind of pleases everybody.”

Also a big perk for families is all of the games on the upstairs level of the market, including foosball, skeeball, Pac-Man and more.

“My husband and I can grab a beer and sit there, and then the kids can play,” Manka said. “We’re not bothering anybody, and it’s just a really nice getaway.”

The game room inside of Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, is pictured Monday, Jan. 31.

Larry Hutton, owner of Nomad Coffee House in the market, said he’s already getting great feedback from folks and that he’s grateful to be fully staffed.

“We’re getting really good feedback on the coffee. People seem to like it,” Hutton said. “We’re starting to sort of get some regulars already. We’re feeling good about it, and we’re starting to pick up businesswise.”

Hutton is in a unique position in the market because his business is the only one open in the mornings. He said there hasn’t been a ton of business when the coffee shop opens at 7 a.m., but he has started to see a few more early morning folks coming in. Once all of the other vendors are open, there will be other morning options, as well.

Mitch Snowe makes a latte at the Nomad Coffee House inside of Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, on Monday, Jan. 31.

Sam Luegger runs the only pop-up retail store in the market, LUE Outdoors. Her business previously existed in an online-only format, and after opening for the first time Friday, Jan. 28, she’s excited to finally have an in-person store. LUE Outdoors has a variety of necessities one might need to explore the outdoors in Summit County, ranging from snowboards and gloves to water bottles, gear patches and on-the-go meals.

Most of the companies that are found at LUE Outdoors were at one point or another based in Colorado, and all are also small and eco-friendly.

“We just try to curate a selection of products that you won’t necessarily find in any of the other outdoor supply stores,” Luegger said.

Luegger said she decided to get involved because she was intrigued by the unique concept Bluebird Market offered and that she’s excited to grow with the market. She also agreed that it’s a great family-friendly option for folks in Summit County.

“Kids can actually run around,” Luegger said. “You don’t want them doing that in a regular restaurant.”

Sam Luegger stands at the counter of her pop-up store LUE Outdoors in Bluebird Market, the new food market hall in Silverthorne, on Monday, Jan. 31.

Frisco resident Ben Desutter and Dillon resident Amber Davis came to the market for the first time for lunch with friends Monday, Jan. 31, and said it’s going to be a great one-stop shop for the community.

“It’s nice because it’s got a lot of things in one place instead of being spread out,” Davis said.

Vollmer also said Thrive Yoga will start hosting a yoga class on Sundays and Tuesdays in the Summit Assembly event space in the market the week of Feb. 20.

The market still has two pop-up retail locations available for lease on the mezzanine level and will soon have a co-working space with nine independent offices for lease.