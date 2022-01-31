Conservation center food scrap program recycled 253,000 pounds of waste last year
Through the High Country Conservation Center’s food scrap program, Summit County recycled more than 253,000 pounds of food waste through composting.
Over the past three years of the program, this has led to more than 600,000 pounds of food waste being redirected from landfills. The emissions this saves is equivalent to that of taking 100 cars off the road for a year, according to the center.
