Conservation center recycling education series returns

The High Country Conservation Center has announced the return of Stump the Recycling Experts, an in-person educational series to help residents better understand recycling in Summit County.

Conservation center employees will be available to answer questions for anyone who stops by. They will also have food composting buckets for anyone who wants to sign up for the center’s food scrap program , according to Community Programs Manager Allie Flynn.

Drop-in sessions will take place weekly from June until August. The conservation center will rotate sessions between the Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne drop-off recycling centers each week.

June

9-11 a.m. June 19 in Frisco, Peak One Boulevard

3-5 p.m. June 28 in Breckenridge, 284 Coyne Valley Road

July

4-6 p.m. July 8 in Silverthorne, 1198 S. Adams Ave.

9-11 a.m. July 10 in Frisco

3-5 p.m. July 19 in Breckenridge

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 in Silverthorne

August

3-5 p.m. Aug. 2 in Frisco

3-5 p.m. Aug. 16 in Silverthorne

9-11 a.m. Aug. 21 in Frisco

3-5 p.m. Aug. 30 in Breckenridge

More information can be found at the conservation center’s website, HighCountryConservation.org .