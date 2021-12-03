Conservation center seeking nominations for Green Scene Awards
The High Country Conservation Center is seeking nominations for its 2022 Green Scene Awards.
The awards honor individuals and businesses who strive to create awareness and cultivate solutions for a greener Summit County. Award winners are local examples of real-world environmental champions.
The three awards are the Tim McClure Lifetime Achievement Award, the Outstanding Community Advocate Award and the Sustainable Business Champion Award.
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 6, 2022, at HighCountryConservation.org/event.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.