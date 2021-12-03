Conservation center seeking nominations for Green Scene Awards

The High Country Conservation Center is seeking nominations for its 2022 Green Scene Awards.

The awards honor individuals and businesses who strive to create awareness and cultivate solutions for a greener Summit County. Award winners are local examples of real-world environmental champions.

The three awards are the Tim McClure Lifetime Achievement Award, the Outstanding Community Advocate Award and the Sustainable Business Champion Award.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 6, 2022, at HighCountryConservation.org/event .