Conservation center seeks public input on waste and recycling
High Country Conservation Center is hosting virtual forums to help residents and businesses understand potential changes to local trash and recycling collection, and the public is welcome to share thoughts and ask questions.
Resident forums will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 20. A forum for businesses, homeowner associations and property managers is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Learn more and register at HighCountryConservation.org. Recordings of booth forums will be shared online.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.