Conservation center seeks public input on waste and recycling

High Country Conservation Center is hosting virtual forums to help residents and businesses understand potential changes to local trash and recycling collection, and the public is welcome to share thoughts and ask questions.

Resident forums will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 20. A forum for businesses, homeowner associations and property managers is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Learn more and register at HighCountryConservation.org . Recordings of booth forums will be shared online.