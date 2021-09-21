Conservation center to give away free compost buckets at Natural Grocers

The High Country Conservation Center will team up with Natural Grocers to give away free compost buckets from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Frisco Natural Grocers, 970 N. 10 Mile Drive.

Attendees can sign up for the free food scraps program and take home a bucket. Anyone who signs up will receive a discount on an in-store purchase as well as additional treats to take home.