Conservation center to host recycling and composting workshops

High Country Conservation Center will host two virtual workshops next week relating to recycling and composting.

The first, called Recycling & Composting at Your Business, will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 13. The workshop will answer questions business owners have about recycling and composting options for their businesses in Summit County.

The second workshop, called Recycling Drop-off 101, will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 18. The workshop will inform attendees about what is accepted at Summit County’s drop-off recycling centers and how recycling in the county works.

Registration for both events is available at HighCountryConservation.org .