Construction crews for Winter Plaza project damage Hotel Frisco

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

The development of the Winter Plaza along Frisco’s Main Street is well underway, but its construction is causing some issues for Hotel Frisco.

On Oct. 4, an excavator used for the Winter Plaza development ran into the side of Hotel Frisco and went through the wall of the second floor common area. Luckily, no one inside the building was injured, though a Hotel Frisco employee heard and felt the collision.

“We believe it was some kind of accident that made the excavator ram into the hotel,” Hotel Frisco owner Brad Hovis said.

Immediately following, Hovis said his team noticed the construction crews were excavating close to the building and that they had crossed his property line — an orange line of spray paint that was laid on the ground and marked approximately 5 feet out from the edge of the building. His team noticed that the crews had crossed the line that day and were digging a large hole butting up to the building.

The group did a preliminary site analysis when Hovis got there, deciding to proceed with caution and remove staff and guests from the premises. His engineer reported that it was an unsafe situation and guests were evacuated immediately.

The second floor wall of Hotel Frisco is shown on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The wall was damaged by crews from Broadstroke Design, Inc., which was contracted to develop Winter Plaza along Frisco's Main Street.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

Guests were taken to nearby hotels and refunded their stays for the night and subsequent nights. Hovis said his team also paid for their stays at other hotels and gave Hotel Frisco gift cards for future stays once the structural integrity of the building had been restored. Some guests were even given complimentary bottles of wine as an apology.

According to town of Frisco spokesperson Vanessa Agee, the town’s building division ​​issued a stop work order on the Winter Plaza on Oct. 5. Agee wrote in an email that “this stop work order was issued because the excavation contractor on the Winter Plaza project exposed a portion of the Hotel Frisco’s foundation and damaged the exterior second floor wall of the Hotel Frisco” and that “there were subsequently concerns about the stability of the Hotel Frisco’s foundation due to the exposure of the foundation.”

Agee said the developer for the project is Broadstroke Design, Inc. in Frisco.

The hotel has remained closed since the incident and dirt underneath the foundation has continued to crumble. Hovis said his team of engineers recommended that the hole be filled back up immediately, which is expected to happen in the next week. Hovis said over five truckloads of material was taken out of the site, so he expects about the same to fill the hole back up, which will likely take three to four days. Hovis’s engineer said the hotel can safely reopen once this happens, though more work may be needed in the future.

Agee said the town of Frisco issued a grading permit to the Winter Plaza project on Nov. 3, with authorization from Hotel Frisco, in order to implement the mitigation plan to stabilize the hotel’s foundation.

The hotel has communicated to guests about canceled reservations for just over a month now. So far, reservations have been canceled up to the second week of November, though Hovis said they’ll have to cancel for Thanksgiving if the project isn’t completed soon. Hovis couldn’t identify the specific amount of revenue lost, but said it’s cost him “hundreds of thousands” of dollars. He said well over 100 reservations, possibly more like 200 reservations, have been canceled.

Hovis and his team are currently in discussions with an attorney to work out the project’s logistics and make up for the lost revenue. Hovis declined to speak further on the subject.

As for the Winter Plaza development, Hovis said he’s supportive of the project.

“(She’s) got a beautiful plan for a beautiful building,” Hovis said about of the Winter Plaza property manager. “I hope it gets done as expediently as possible. There’s these hiccups in construction, (but) I wish her nothing but the best to get this thing done. It’s going to be beautiful for Main Street, it’s going to be beautiful for the town. I wish her nothing but the best in this whole thing.”

Though there is a risk to Hotel Frisco’s foundation, Winter Plaza property owner Myra Mesko of MM Properties noted that the foundation hasn’t been damaged, and that she and her team are working with Hovis’s team to fix some of the issues caused to the property.

“Unfortunately, the excavator on our project hit the side of the Hotel Frisco with his bucket,” Mesko wrote in an email. “Fortunately, there was no damage to Hotel Frisco’s foundation. We have agreed to remedy all issues and the agreed upon remedy is underway. We are looking forward to completing our beautiful project.”

According to Agee, no police reports have been filed at this time and noted that this is considered to be a civil issue. Representatives from Broadstroke Design, Inc. did not return a request for comment before deadline.

Once completed, the Winter Plaza development will include about about 16,500 square feet of total building area and will offer both commercial and residential space.