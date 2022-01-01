Continental Divide Trail Coalition receives grant to fund community engagement fellow

The Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded a $150,000 grant to the Continental Divide Trail Coalition to hire a fellow to support community engagement and trail stewardship.

Great Outdoors Colorado has a fellowship program that funds two-year positions to prepare young people for careers in the outdoors. Through the program, fellows gain experience in conservation and outdoor recreation while growing a professional skill set.

The trail coalition will benefit from a fellow who will help complete, promote and protect the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, over 700 miles of which runs through Colorado. The fellow will work on projects that grow a diverse trail community, publicly provide up-to-date information to the public and encourage the stewardship of the trail, its corridor and surrounding landscapes.