Copper to host Ladies’ Snow Day in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8

Copper Mountain is holding its first Ladies' Snow Day to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.

Courtesy Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain Resort is inviting women and girls of all ages to celebrate International Women’s Day at the resort’s first-ever Ladies’ Snow Day on March 8. Along with discounted $85 lift tickets, the resort is offering a day’s worth of engaging programing for women, led by women.

“We’re thrilled to be working with great community partners to host this unique event at Copper,” said Dustin Lyman, president and general manager of Copper Mountain. “We’re in full support of empowering women in the mountain sports industry, and Ladies’ Snow Day is the perfect way to do so.”

Copper Mountain is partnering with a number of nonprofits on the event, including Boarding for Breast Cancer, SheJumps, The Cycle Effect, The Summit Foundation and SOS Outreach. Volunteers from each group will be participating in events throughout the day and helping to educate attendees about their organizations. During the No Man’s Land Film Festival, the groups will come together indoors to sell raffle tickets to help benefit their missions.

“The Cycle Effect is excited to be a part of this unique event,” said Brett Donelson, executive director of the Cycle Effect. “We believe that continuing to help mentor and educate young women in the outdoors has lasting effects on the girls and their future families. We are honored to work with Copper Mountain and other great partners in helping to make this event a success.”

The full day’s schedule includes an all-ladies uphill skin at 6:30 a.m., followed by two hour ski and ride clinics for ladies at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Throughout the day a Woodward coach will be offering free two-hour intro sessions in the Woodward Copper Barn. From 3:30-5 p.m. Downhill Duke’s is hosting a mother-daughter après ski event with a special menu. The No Man’s Land Film Festival, a 90-minutes collection of Colorado-based all-women’s short films will begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by late night mixology at Toast & CO. from 8-10 p.m.

For a full schedule of activities and pricing visit CopperColorado.com.