Coroner identifies man found in Blue River

The man who was found deceased in the Blue River earlier this week has been identified as 21-year-old Tommy Angel Montez of Dillon, according to Summit County Coroner Regan Wood.

Breckenridge police responded to a report of a body in the Blue River near the Satellite Parking Lot on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 14. The Summit County Coroner’s Office was able to provide a positive identification of Montez on Wednesday afternoon.

The manner and cause of death are still awaiting further testing, but at this time it appears to be an accidental drowning, Wood said.

Montez was originally from San Antonio, Texas.

More information about the incident will be released once the Coroner’s Office has completed its investigation.