Counseling available for Medicare-qualified individuals during annual open enrollment period

If you’re enrolled in a current Medicare plan or looking to enroll this year, then it might be worth your while to take advantage of free counseling to navigate various plans and choose an option that’s best for you.

This year’s open enrollment period is from Friday, Oct. 15, to Dec. 7, and during that time, individuals can access counseling through Colorado’s State Health Insurance Program. The program offers free, unbiased and personal counseling to all Medicare-qualified individuals.

To find help, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments has a division to connect individuals with these counselors. Called Vintage, the department serves individuals who are 60 and older and whose caregivers are based in Summit, Eagle, Grand, Jackson and Pitkin counties.

According to a news release from the council of governments, counselors “assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and their caregivers to make informed health care decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.” Changes to plans are effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Appointments are available in person and over the phone through Dec. 7. Walk-in service is not available. To make an appointment, visit YourVintage.org and click on “Medicare” under “Your Care” or call 970-315-1328.