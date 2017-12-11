County to close Swan Mountain Road Tuesday, Wednesday for guardrail work

Swan Mountain Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, according to the Summit County Road and Bridge Department.

The closure is to allow crews to install a guardrail, and drivers should plan to use alternate routes.

While crews are working, the road will be closed to traffic in both directions, from Farmer's Korner to the entrance of the Snake River Inlet Trailhead, just west of Glen Cove.

Access from Highway 6 to Summit Cove and Glen Cove will not be affected, according to the department.