COVID-19 case rates continue steady decline in Summit County

Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates are continuing their steady decline.

As of Friday, Jan. 21, the county’s website says the seven-day cumulative incidence rate is 1,393 cases per 100,000 people, down from 2,490 cases last week. From Thursday, Jan. 13, to Wednesday, Jan. 19, the county totaled 432 new cases.

As of Jan. 19, there are four people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Summit County, but no new deaths.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases were in the 20-29 (898 confirmed cases) and 30-39 (675 confirmed cases) age groups. A total of 488 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been no change in virus-related deaths from last week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. This number includes people who died of COVID-19 as well as some who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 84% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 41% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up from last week.