COVID-19 case rates continue to climb in Summit County

Case rates are still at record highs in Summit County.

As of Friday, Dec. 31, the county’s website says the daily average incidence rate for the past seven days is 2,524 cases per 100,000 people. This is up significantly from last week.

From Dec. 22-29, the county totaled 1,028 new cases. The week before, there were 317 new cases.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, there were no new hospitalizations, deaths or outbreaks. As of Friday, St. Anthony Summit Hospital’s bed occupancy was at about 41%. The county’s website says the hospital has 34 in-patient beds.

In the past four weeks, the highest rate of transmission is in the 20-29 age group, which had 539 confirmed cases. Those ages 30-39 were next with 371 confirmed cases.

Deaths

There has been no change in virus-related deaths from past week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Envrionment’s website, there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. This number includes people who died of COVID-19 as well as some who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 83% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, about 17% are partially vaccinated and about 98% have at least one vaccine dose. About 28% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up slightly from last week.

About 28% of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated, about 84% of those ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated, and 97% of those ages 16-19 are fully vaccinated.