COVID-19 cases continue to climb as Summit County works to offer more testing

Testing continues to be in high demand as Summit County’s COVID-19 case rates continue to climb due to the omicron variant. On Thursday, Dec. 6, the state-run testing sites were temporarily closed due to weather but were up and running the following day.

The county also plans to open a new testing site at the Dillon Marina parking lot, which will operate Wednesdays.

As of Friday, Jan. 7, the county’s website says the seven-day incidence rate is 3,306 cases per 100,000 people, up from last week. From Tuesday, Jan. 4, to Tuesday, Dec. 28, the county totaled 1,092 new cases.

As of Jan. 2, there were two new hospitalizations but no new deaths. As of Thursday, St. Anthony Summit Hospital’s bed capacity was at about 50%, which is up slightly from last week.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases were in the 20-29 (783 confirmed cases) and 30-39 (519 confirmed cases) age groups. A total of 223 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been no change in virus-related deaths from last week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. This number includes people who died of COVID-19 as well as some who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 83% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated and another 17% are partially vaccinated. About 28% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up slightly from last week.