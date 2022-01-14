COVID-19 cases on the downswing in Summit County

After a few weeks of rapidly rising COVID-19 case rates in Summit County, the numbers are starting to decline.

As of Friday, Jan. 14, the county’s website says the seven-day incidence rate is 2,490 cases per 100,000 people, down from last week. From Thursday, Jan. 6, to Wednesday, Jan. 12, the county totaled 575 new cases.

As of Jan. 12, there is one person hospitalized with COVID-19 in Summit County, but no new deaths.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases were in the 20-29 (958 confirmed cases) and 30-39 (673 confirmed cases) age groups. A total of 395 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been no change in virus-related deaths from last week.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website, there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. This number includes people who died of COVID-19 as well as some who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for the virus within 30 days of death.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 84% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated. About 38% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up from last week.