COVID-19 cases start to rise in Summit County as omicron variant becomes dominant in state

Lauren Gilbert carries containers of syringes containing the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 13, during a vaccine drive-thru at the bus depot in Frisco. According to Summit County’s website, about 82% of the community’s population is fully vaccinated.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

Though the omicron variant is making many public officials sound the alarm across the state, Summit County’s average seven-day incidence rate continues to drop for the time being. As of Friday, Dec. 24, its rate was 297 cases per 100,000 people for the past 28 days.

However, the number of new cases over the past week more than doubled the week before. From Monday, Dec. 13, to Monday, Dec. 20, the county totaled 149 new cases. To compare, the county only totaled 63 cases from Monday, Dec. 6, to Monday, Dec. 13. Summit County officials believe the omicron variant to be the reason why. The county’s data from the past five to seven days is incomplete because of delays in test results.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, there were two reported hospitalizations but no reported outbreaks or deaths. As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, St. Anthony Summit Hospital’s bed occupancy was about 65%, which dipped slightly from the week before.

In the last 28 days, 33 positive cases were confirmed in people up to age 9, while 22 cases were confirmed in those ages 10 to 19. Those ages 20-29 had 108 confirmed cases and those ages 30-39 had 98 confirmed cases. People ages 40-49 had 56 confirmed cases, people ages 50-59 made up of 35 confirmed cases and people ages 60-69 made up 19 confirmed cases. Those 70-79 had 17 confirmed cases and those 80 and up made up just one case.

In the last 28 days, 163 cases were made up of women and 226 were made up of men.

Deaths

There has been no change in virus-related deaths from last week. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Envrionment’s website , there have been 12 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County. According to an email from the department, this number includes all deaths within 30 days of being identified as a case of COVID-19, regardless of cause. This methodology includes people who died of COVID-19, as well as some who died of causes other than COVID-19 while also testing positive for COVID-19.

The email said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the number of deaths due to COVID-19 if there are more than 10 deaths occurring in the county. Although there have been 10 deaths due to COVID-19 among Summit County residents, unless they all died in Summit County, the precise number will not be provided on the website, said the email.

Vaccines

The community continues to have a high vaccination rate. About 82% of the county’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, about 16% are partially vaccinated awaiting a second dose and about 98% have at least one vaccine dose. About 26% of the county’s population has gotten a booster dose, which is up slightly from last week.

About 26% of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated, about 83% of those ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated and 96% of those ages 16-19 are fully vaccinated.