COVID-19 testing centers change locations

Two of the COVID-19 testing centers have changed locations in the past few weeks.

The Centura Health testing site moved to the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. Individuals should call 970-668-5584 to make an appointment.

The state-run testing site in Silverthorne also has changed locations, moving to the auxiliary lot across from the Silverthorne Recreation Center, 430 Rainbow Drive. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Individuals do not have to make an appointment, but they are expected to complete a registration form either at the site or online prior to visiting.

In addition to these two sites, individuals also can get tested at the Summit Community Care Clinic, 360 Peak One Drive in Frisco, and the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit the county’s website .