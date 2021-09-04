COVID-19 testing site at Breckenridge Recreation Center to close Sept. 7

The state testing site at the Breckenridge Recreation Center will close Tuesday, Sept. 7, “in order to move resources to another county,” according to a news release.

There will still be two state-run community testing sites available with one in Frisco and another in Silverthorne:

The site in Frisco operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place.

The site in Silverthorne operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Silverthorne Recreation Center parking lot, 448 Fourth St.

For more information about local COVID-19 testing, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/testing .