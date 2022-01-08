COVID-19 testing site moves from Breckenridge Recreation Center to Colorado Mountain College
The COVID-19 testing site that was formerly held at the Breckenridge Recreation Center is now being operated at Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus located at 107 Denison Placer Road, according to a news release from the county.
The testing site opens Monday, Jan. 10, and will operate as needed until incidence and positivity rates decline.
The site will offer testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and tests both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. No appointment is necessary but, individuals do need to complete registration. Testing is free of charge and no insurance is needed.
For more information about testing sites in Summit County, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1324/Testing.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.