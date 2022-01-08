COVID-19 testing site moves from Breckenridge Recreation Center to Colorado Mountain College

The COVID-19 testing site that was formerly held at the Breckenridge Recreation Center is now being operated at Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus located at 107 Denison Placer Road, according to a news release from the county.

The testing site opens Monday, Jan. 10, and will operate as needed until incidence and positivity rates decline.

The site will offer testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and tests both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. No appointment is necessary but, individuals do need to complete registration. Testing is free of charge and no insurance is needed.

For more information about testing sites in Summit County, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1324/Testing.