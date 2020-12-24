COVID-19 testing to close on Christmas Day

Community testing for the novel coronavirus will not be available on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

All three community testing sites will be closed for Christmas, according to the county’s testing webpage.

People who are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get a test on the holiday at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. However, people will be billed for a hospital visit.

On Christmas Eve, testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Vail Health site in Breckenridge and at the Centura Health site in Frisco. The state-run MAKO Medical site in Silverthorne is closed on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas. The site will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26.

To schedule an appointment for the Vail Health site, email the patient’s name, phone number and photo ID to summitcovidtesting@summitcountyco.gov. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment for Centura Health, call 970-668-5584. The Mako Medical site does not require an appointment, but people can register in advance by visiting summitcountyco.gov/testing and clicking on the “online registration here” link.

According to the county’s health page, the Vail Health site will also be closed on Jan. 1.