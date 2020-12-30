COVID-19 vaccine appointments now open to residents ages 70 and older

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are pictured at a drive-thru clinic at the bus depot in Frisco on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Summit County residents ages 70 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Summit County Public Health Department officials announced Tuesday, Dec. 29, that the vaccine would be available to residents ages 75 and older, but Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that access to the vaccine would be expanded to people ages 70 and older.

Residents in this age group can register online for an appointment Thursday, Dec. 31, through Saturday, Jan. 2. Vaccinations will be administered at the county’s drive-thru clinic at County Commons as well as Safeway and City Market pharmacy locations throughout the county.

Those who are vaccinated during the next three days will be automatically scheduled for the second dose four weeks later at the same time and on the same day of the week.

Residents 70 and older must show a photo ID when arriving for a scheduled vaccination appointment. Appointments are available only for Summit County residents in this age group. Second-home owners are not eligible as Summit County’s vaccine allocation is based on its year-round population, according to Summit County spokesperson Julie Sutor.

The vaccine is free, but pharmacies might ask for insurance information for administrative fees.

Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland explained during a Board of Health meeting Tuesday that vaccine appointments were opened to seniors earlier than planned after the county received 600 more doses of the Moderna vaccine than expected. However, the county does not yet have enough doses to vaccinate everyone in this age group, which is estimated at more than 1,500 people. Additional appointments will be available to seniors as the county receives more doses of the vaccine.