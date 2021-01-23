COVID-19 vaccine appointments open in Summit County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that there are no more available appointments at City Market.

Summit County opened more COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The county sent out an SC Alert notifying of available appointments at around 10 a.m. on Saturday. Appointments are only available to people who are over 70 years old, health care workers and first responders.

To schedule an appointment visit SummitCountyCO.gov/vaccine and click the “scheduling vaccinations” tab to see available appointments through Centura Health. All City Market appointments were full by 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.