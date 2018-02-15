Crazy Horse family look to set record straight Sunday in Frisco
February 15, 2018
Crazy Horse family members look to set record straight Sunday in Frisco
Author William Matson, along with members of Crazy Horse's family Floyd Clown and Doug War Eagle, will be at The Next Page Bookstore in Frisco on Sunday for a book signing and discussion designed to right some historical inaccuracies.
The free event runs from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the bookstore, 409 Main St. It's billed as a unique opportunity to hear the family's oral history as reflected through Matson's book "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy."
The event comes with the added goal of educating people about the real-life events surrounding the storied Lakota warrior with the author and family members dispelling "false stories that have been written and shared about their grandfathers," according to a news release.
For more info about the event or to reserve a copy of the book, contact Next Page at 970-668-9291 or email lisa@nextpagebooks.com.
— Summit Daily staff report
Trending In: Local
- Summit County deaths declined by nearly 25 percent in 2017 with drop in overdoses, road deaths and suicides
- Frisco cancels town council election for lack of candidates, two incumbents and two newcomers to be elected
- Maggie Murray announces run for Summit County Treasurer
- Frisco’s Bubble Gum ski and snowboard race series returns for fifth season
- Authorities ID man found dead at Frisco overlook on Interstate 70
Trending Sitewide
- Owners of Broken Compass in Breckenridge go in different directions
- After offers of boats and cash to recover their craft, former Summit County couple say they’ve got a lot to be thankful for
- Verizon, Breckenridge Republicans at odds over proposed wireless facility
- The pine beetle has devastated Colorado’s forests, but dead wood supply presents opportunity
- Sarah Schleper, competing for Mexico, has more to accomplish in fifth Olympics