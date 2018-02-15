Crazy Horse family look to set record straight Sunday in Frisco

Crazy Horse family members look to set record straight Sunday in Frisco

Author William Matson, along with members of Crazy Horse's family Floyd Clown and Doug War Eagle, will be at The Next Page Bookstore in Frisco on Sunday for a book signing and discussion designed to right some historical inaccuracies.

The free event runs from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the bookstore, 409 Main St. It's billed as a unique opportunity to hear the family's oral history as reflected through Matson's book "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy."

The event comes with the added goal of educating people about the real-life events surrounding the storied Lakota warrior with the author and family members dispelling "false stories that have been written and shared about their grandfathers," according to a news release.

For more info about the event or to reserve a copy of the book, contact Next Page at 970-668-9291 or email lisa@nextpagebooks.com.

— Summit Daily staff report