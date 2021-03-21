Creative Living to open showroom in Frisco

Product lines featured at Creative Living are pictured.

Photo from Creative Living

Denver-based retailer Creative Living will open its second Colorado outdoor-furniture and kitchen showroom in Frisco April 15. The new showroom will be located at 695 Summit Boulevard, Unit D.

According to a press release, Creative Living’s showrooms focus on outdoor decor, including patio furniture, fire pits, water fountains, planters and art. Artisan Outdoor Kitchens, a section of the business, specializes in custom outdoor kitchens with powder-coated cabinets built from stainless steel to withstand the elements.