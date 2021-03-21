Creative Living to open showroom in Frisco
Denver-based retailer Creative Living will open its second Colorado outdoor-furniture and kitchen showroom in Frisco April 15. The new showroom will be located at 695 Summit Boulevard, Unit D.
According to a press release, Creative Living’s showrooms focus on outdoor decor, including patio furniture, fire pits, water fountains, planters and art. Artisan Outdoor Kitchens, a section of the business, specializes in custom outdoor kitchens with powder-coated cabinets built from stainless steel to withstand the elements.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.