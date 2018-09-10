Crews confident Frey Gulch Fire near Keystone has been contained

Smoke rising from the Frey Gulch Fire, ignited Sunday by a lightning strike north of Keystone, subsided Monday as crews reported making great progress containing the small blaze overnight.

The fire is about a half acre in a remote area in the upper Frey Gulch drainage, east of Tenderfoot Mountain.

Crews with the U.S. Forest Service were upbeat Monday, said Bill Jackson of the Dillon Ranger District after visiting the site. He said that firefighters have built a containment line around the burned area and the fire has not escaped that line.

There are still a few stumps and heavy fuels smoldering inside the burn area, but smoke is no longer visible and crews feel like they have the fire under control.

"You can't even tell it's there right now," Jackson said of the blaze.

The U.S. Forest Service has five people working the fire on the ground, he added. A helicopter dropped about five buckets of water on it Monday, which Jackson said was all the ground crews needed to go into mop-up mode.

Should conditions change, he continued, the helicopter could return. Right now, it doesn't appear that will be necessary.

"Things are looking pretty good out there," Jackson concluded. "Crews made a ton of progress. They're feeling pretty good and secure so by the end of shift (Monday) we should be in a pretty good spot."

He expected the fire to be ruled 100 percent contained sometime Monday night.