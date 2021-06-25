Crews to install temporary roundabout on Highway 9 in Frisco

Construction crews will be installing a temporary roundabout next week on Summit Boulevard in Frisco as part of the Gap Project.

On Thursday, July 1, traffic will be realigned into a single lane temporary roundabout at the intersection with Eighth Avenue. The traffic configuration will remain in place for the duration of the construction season until the final roundabout is completed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect possible delays of up to 15 minutes.

Work will not take place over the July 4 holiday weekend. Officials expect the project to be completed this fall.