Critical race theory discussion set for Sunday

An open forum and community discussion surrounding critical race theory is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Stage.

The event is being organized by Alexandria Carns, chair of the Breckenridge Social Equity Advisory Commission, as a part of the Solidarity Talks series.

According to Carns, the goal of the event is to hold a respectful conversation around critical race theory regardless of attendees’ backgrounds or opinions on the subject.

“It’s our duty as parents to show our beloved children that we are capable of expressing differing opinions in a dignified way,” Carns wrote in a Facebook post about the event. “If you agree, come and be heard at the next talk.”

The event will open with a performance from local music group ShaNaynay and will conclude with a potluck dessert buffet for attendees.