CVS in Silverthorne Target changes hours

The corporate office for the CVS in the Silverthorne Target has confirmed that the pharmacy’s hours have recently changed.

Monica Prinzing, senior communications consultant for the company’s western region, did not answer questions about whether the change in hours was related to a staffing challenge. She instead wrote in an email that the company “periodically reviews operating hours to make sure that we’re open during peak customer demand” and that this may result in a shift change, which is what happened at the Silverthorne location.

Prinzing said the location’s new hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It is closed Saturdays and Sundays. Prinzing said the hours were posted at the pharmacy and are being updated on its website. She noted that the new hours are anticipated to last through mid-November.