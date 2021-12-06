Dana Cottrell and Dan Burnett recognized at Summit Association of Realtors event
A couple of real estate agents from Summit Resort Group were recognized at the Summit Association of Realtors’ Annual Membership Breakfast and Installation on Dec. 1.
According to a news release from Summit Resort Group, real estate agents Dana Cottrell and Dan Burnett were honored at the event.
Cottrell was named Realtor of the Year. She also received the Summit Area Specialist Designation, which requires two years of study of the Summit County real estate market. At the event, she was installed as the organization’s treasurer for next year.
Burnett received the Distinguished Achievement Award for his 40 years serving the Summit County Rescue Group, the release stated.
Nominations for each award are submitted by members of the Summit Association of Realtors. Afterward, the nominees are voted on by the organization’s board of directors.
