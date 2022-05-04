Data shows cell phone use as leading cause for crashes with serious injuries
New crash data from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows that phone use leads to most crashes with serious injuries.
In 2020, more than 10,000 drivers were in crashes involving distracted driving. Of the 302 serious injuries in those crashes, 205 injuries involved drivers who were using their phone just prior to the crash. The rest were distracted by a passenger.
In distracted-driving crashes, 1,500 people were injured and 68 lives were lost, a 74% increase in fatalities from 2019.
Colorado Department of Transportation has launched Defeat Distracted Driving Pledge, and drivers are encouraged to sign the pledge to not participate in distracted driving.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.