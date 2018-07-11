Deadline fast approaching to submit work for Summit Arts Council’s upcoming show

The Summit County Arts Council is calling for art donations for its upcoming show, "100 for $100/ Affordable Art for Everyone."

The work will be on display at Arts Alive Gallery throughout August, with an opening reception on from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Breckenridge gallery, 500 S. Main St., inside the La Cima Mall.

Donations should be original artwork, including all types of paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and fabric or metal art. Each piece should be valued at $100 or greater. Artists can donate more than one piece.

The artwork will be sold for $100 each at the sale, All proceeds will benefit the Summit County Arts Council, and the sale is being offered as a great way for artists to present their work to the public while supporting the nonprofit group that has worked toward promoting art in the Summit County area since 1995.

For more or to download entry forms, go to SummitArts.org and click on "events." Also, forms are available at Arts Alive Gallery. The deadline is July 20.