December’s First Friday in Silverthorne to feature town’s first ever holiday tree lighting

December's First Friday festivities Dec. 7 in Silverthorne will celebrate the holiday season with the town's first-ever tree lighting in front of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

Additionally, the First Friday celebration will feature holiday carolers, photos with Santa, hot chocolate and "Story Time on the Go" at Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea, which will be serving up tasty treats. The night will conclude with a Bad Santa party at Angry James Brewery. A schedule of events is below. For more info, go to Silverthorne.org.

• 4:30–5:30 p.m. — Gather to enjoy holiday carolers and family-friendly activities, as well as hot chocolate and treats provided by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

• 5:30 p.m. — Holiday tree lighting ceremony begins

• 5:30–7:30 p.m. — Photos with Santa inside the Silverthorne Pavilion

• 6–7 p.m. — "Story Time on the Go" at Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea with holiday treats and crafts

• 8–10 p.m. — Bad Santa Party at Angry James Brewery