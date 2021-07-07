Delta variant makes its way to Summit County

The delta variant has officially made its way to Summit County.

According to a news release , the variant — which was first detected in India — was confirmed to be in the county June 24. The release stated that only one resident has tested positive for the variant and that the individual was not vaccinated.

Scientists believe the vaccines are effective at protecting people from the strain, which is thought to spread more quickly, be more contagious and possibly cause more serious illness.

According to the release, the Summit County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are monitoring the situation closely and urging individuals to get vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated or who are not eligible to be vaccinated, such as children younger than 12, should continue to wear masks in public indoor spaces, practice physical distancing and limit social gatherings with people outside their household.

For more information on vaccinations, visit SummitCountyco.gov/vaccine .