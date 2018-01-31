Demo offers insight for getting into fat bikes

Under Tuesday night's moon, Breck Bike Guides offered free fat bike rides, along with some live music, a winter-biking talk by Nat Ross, food and beer.

The Full Moon Fat Bike Fête at the Frisco Adventure Park was a way for locals to celebrate what has been a great early season of fat biking and a chance for people who attended the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show in Colorado to gather for their final day in the mountains.

The owner of the Breckenridge Bike Guides business, Nick Truitt, estimated Tuesday night that they had done at least 30-40 demos with a number of first-timers taking spins.

As the event was winding down, Truitt said many of the people trying out the bikes for the first time displayed similar reactions.

"It's like that grin of you're getting away with something," Truitt said. "It's like, 'Whoa, I shouldn't be able to do this.'"

The bikes are at their best on packed snow, he said, and it's been great riding so far this season.

For someone who wants to get into fat biking, Truitt recommended testing a number of bikes out before making a purchase.

Fit is important, he said, and there's a question about how much suspension someone wants built into the bike.

Truitt said someone can score a fat bike at a store like Walmart for a couple hundred dollars, but that person often ends up back in his store about a year later looking to upgrade.

Instead, he suggested spending the extra money to get "a good fat bike," which typically starts at about $1,100.

Anywhere between $1,000-$2,000 will get someone a pretty nice bike, he said, adding that the fancier fat bikes can climb up to $10,000. "But that's if you're going to get real serious and race it or something," he said.

Additionally, Frisco will also be hosting a fat bike event with the 2nd annual Frisco Freeze Bike Race on Feb. 10 at the Frisco Nordic Center.

It's a rare chance to winter bike at the Frisco Nordic Center, as the center is otherwise not open to winter biking, according to the town.

For the race, there will be six categories for awards, and awards will be given to the top three racers in each category.

Registration fees range from $20-$35. For more, FriscoRecreation.com.