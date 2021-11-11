Derek Gamburg promoted to managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Summit County office
Derek Gamburg was recently named managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Summit County office.
According to a news release, Gamburg moved to Summit County in 1997. He got his start in the local real estate industry by helping a broker with mailers on the weekends, and the experience encouraged him to get his license. He’s been working with buyers and sellers ever since.
Gamburg will be working out of the company’s Summit County office, 335 N. Main St. in Breckenridge. The company serves seven communities, including Breckenridge, Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.
