Dillon Amphitheater lit green to celebrate events returning

Last year, Dillon joined other entertainment venues across the continent in illuminating the amphitheater in red lights in an effort to raise awareness of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the live entertainment and event industry.

On Sunday, June 6, officials lit up the Dillon Amphitheater in green to celebrate the return of live music and to recognize the many industry professionals who helped to make it possible.

The town held a 10-minute light show coordinated by staff with Peak Performances, In Light & Design and the Dillon Lighting Team, including Jay Cid, Kelsey Gonzalez, Kendra Richard, Alexandra Lutz-Higgins and Clare McEnerny. The event came after several weeks of training as the amphitheater’s production and technical teams dusted off soundboards and opened concession stands following numerous canceled events over the past year-plus.

The Dillon Amphitheater summer season continues Saturday, June 12, with a lineup of free and paid events. For a complete lineup, visit DillonAmphitheater.com .