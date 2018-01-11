Dillon announces nonprofit recipients of $30,000 in grants

The town of Dillon has announced the 20 nonprofit organizations that will be receiving $30,000 in grant funding for 2018, nearly double the amount that was awarded last year.

The largest grant, $4,000, is being awarded to the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, a countywide nonprofit that supports families through a variety of educational and benefits programs.

Dillon Valley Elementary and Bethany Immigration, an organization that helps immigrants navigate citizenship law, will each be receiving $3,000.

Timberline Adult Day Services and Mountain Mentors Youth Services will each receive $2,500, while Advocates for Victims of Assault and CASA of the Continental Divide are being awarded $2,000.

Nine other organizations including Summit Public Radio and TV will receive $1,000 grants, and three others, including the Keystone Science School, will receive $500.

Dillon is also extending in-kind grants to Summit County Off-Road Riders, Bristlecone Montessori School, FIRC, Summit Youth Baseball and the Timberline Learning Center.