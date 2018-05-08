Dillon chapter of P.E.O. is offering an academic scholarship to a female college student
May 8, 2018
The Dillon chapter of P.E.O. is offering an academic scholarship to a female college student in her junior or senior year who is pursuing a post-graduate degree or enrolled in her final year of a vocational or technical program.
Applicants must be female and a graduate of Summit County High School and/or a resident of Summit County. Criteria for this scholarship include a demonstration of academic achievement, financial need, commitment to goals and community involvement.
To request an application, contact Patty Fry at patty_peo@yahoo.com or call 970-468-6398. Completed applications and transcripts must be received by June 8. Interviews will be conducted in June.
P.E.O. provides educational opportunities for women by offering scholarships, grants, awards, and loans to help women enhance their lives through learning.
