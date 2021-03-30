Dillon Dam Road closed for rockfall mitigation
The Dillon Dam Road has been closed temporarily due to the threat of falling rocks along the roadway west of the dam, according to Denver Water.
The Summit County Road and Bridge Department will be conducting safety work in the area to help address the issue, though there is no timeline for when the road will reopen. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained on the roadway, and the recreation path along the road will remain open during the work.
