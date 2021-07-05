Dillon Dam Road to close July 6
The Dillon Dam Road will be closed in the mornings this week — July 6-8 — for routine maintenance work, according to a release from Denver Water.
The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon from Tuesday, July 6, to Thursday, July 8. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closures, and the recreation path along the road will remain open.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.